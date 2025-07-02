Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – The Innovation Lab at Misawa Air Base is helping Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams across the Indo-Pacific train smarter, faster and cheaper by providing custom 3D-printed training aids for exercise Operation Sentinel Samurai.

The trilateral exercise brings together EOD units from the U.S. Air Force, Marine Corps, Royal Australian Air Force and Polish Land Forces to sharpen their skills in identifying, handling and neutralizing explosive threats.

To support the event, the Innovation Lab is printing 11 types of training aids, ranging from grenades to large munitions, designed to simulate real-world threats EOD teams might encounter. These tools will be used throughout the exercise to test how EOD technicians respond to explosive hazards and maintain airfield operations under pressure.

“Simply put, we couldn’t pull off an exercise of this scale without them,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Dale Janik, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron EOD logistics section chief. “They’ve printed around 1,500 unexploded ordnance training aids so far. That’s five times more than our current training aid inventory.”

The Innovation Lab delivers rapid, cost-efficient solutions that enhance training effectiveness and drive mission readiness across the 35th Fighter Wing. In one project, the team printed 1,000 grenade training aids for just $290, a 99.56% savings compared to the roughly $200,000 it would normally cost.

“The ability of the Air Force to rapidly prototype, test and go after new technology has been exciting,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Isaac Loring, lead Project Arc engineer assigned to the Innovation Lab. “We can create exactly what the unit needs, quickly and affordably, without relying on large, slow procurement processes.”

The lab also produces low-cost UAV shells for training, costing around $4 each compared to hundreds of dollars on the commercial market. For larger, more complex items, the lab designs unique versions in-house, giving EOD teams the ability to train with realistic, custom-built devices.

For larger, more complex items, the lab creates custom designs in-house, enabling EOD teams to train with highly realistic, mission-tailored devices. This approach allows rapid scaling of inventory when a design proves effective, minimizing cost and maximizing training value.

“I’m just excited to share this,” said Loring. “This really shows what the Innovation Lab can do. We’re here, and we’re ready to help however we can.”

Turning ideas into tools, the Innovation Lab is helping the 35th Fighter Wing keep its edge by improving readiness, building partnerships and preparing Airmen to win in any environment. Through efforts like exercise Operation Sentinel Samurai, the lab continues to deliver innovative, mission-focused solutions that enhance joint capabilities and strengthen the Indo-Pacific defense posture.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2025 Date Posted: 07.02.2025 22:02 Story ID: 502215 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai, by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.