Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Isaac Loring, lead Project Arc engineer assigned to the Innovation Lab, demonstrates the capabilities of a 3D-printed grenade training aid at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2025. Innovation Lab Airmen are developing field-ready assets for Operation Sentinel Samurai, a department level explosive ordnance disposal training exercise, sharpening the 35th Fighter Wing’s preparedness in high-threat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)