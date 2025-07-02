U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Isaac Loring, lead Project Arc engineer assigned to the Innovation Lab, demonstrates the capabilities of a 3D-printed grenade training aid at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2025. Innovation Lab Airmen are developing field-ready assets for Operation Sentinel Samurai, a department level explosive ordnance disposal training exercise, sharpening the 35th Fighter Wing’s preparedness in high-threat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 01:52
|Photo ID:
|9146417
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-VQ736-1006
|Resolution:
|7231x4821
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai
No keywords found.