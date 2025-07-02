Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai [Image 4 of 5]

    Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Two cases of 3D-printed training aid grenades sit open for counting at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2025. The custom-built training aids created by the Innovation Lab will enable explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams to rehearse high-threat scenario responses during Operation Sentinel Samurai, a department level EOD exercise, in support of the 35th Fighter Wing’s Indo-Pacific defense mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.03.2025 01:52
    Photo ID: 9146419
    VIRIN: 250630-F-VQ736-1009
    Resolution: 8197x5465
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai

    Misawa AB
    35th FW
    35th CES
    Innovation lab
    EOD. Operation Sentinel Samurai 2025

