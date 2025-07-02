Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two cases of 3D-printed training aid grenades sit open for counting at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2025. The custom-built training aids created by the Innovation Lab will enable explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams to rehearse high-threat scenario responses during Operation Sentinel Samurai, a department level EOD exercise, in support of the 35th Fighter Wing’s Indo-Pacific defense mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)