Two cases of 3D-printed training aid grenades sit open for counting at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 30, 2025. The custom-built training aids created by the Innovation Lab will enable explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams to rehearse high-threat scenario responses during Operation Sentinel Samurai, a department level EOD exercise, in support of the 35th Fighter Wing’s Indo-Pacific defense mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2025 01:52
|Photo ID:
|9146419
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-VQ736-1009
|Resolution:
|8197x5465
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Misawa Innovation Lab partners with EOD for Operation Sentinel Samurai
No keywords found.