U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bonito participates in the Parade of Ships in New York Harbor, kicking off Fleet Week New York 2025, May 21, 2025. The week-long event features ship tours, static displays, and demonstrations to showcase the capabilities of the sea services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)