A New York City Fire Department fire boat sprays water in New York Harbor during the Parade of Ships kicking off Fleet Week New York 2025, May 21, 2025. The celebratory display welcomed visiting sea service vessels and marked the beginning of a weeklong tribute to the maritime services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)