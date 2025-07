Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon Bay transits New York Harbor during the Parade of Ships, initiating Fleet Week New York 2025, May 21, 2025. The annual celebration includes public ship tours, military exhibits, and performances to highlight the expertise of today's maritime services. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)