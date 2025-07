Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun approaches Lower Manhattan during the Parade of Ships for Fleet Week New York 2025, May 21, 2025. Fleet Week offers the public a chance to meet Coast Guard personnel and learn about maritime missions and capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)