Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun sails through New York Harbor as part of the Parade of Ships, commencing Fleet Week New York 2025, May 21, 2025. The celebration honors the maritime services, offering the public opportunities to engage with service members and learn about their missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)