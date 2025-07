Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A response boat crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station New York mans a security zone in New York Harbor during the Parade of Ships for Fleet Week New York 2025, May 21, 2025. Coast Guard crews worked alongside partner agencies to ensure the safe transit of vessels and spectators during the maritime celebration. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)