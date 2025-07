Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A response boat crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station New York patrols the security zone alongside New York Fire Department partners during the Parade of Ships in New York Harbor, May 21, 2025. Interagency coordination was key to maintaining safety and security throughout the Fleet Week New York kickoff event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix)