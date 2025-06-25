Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Family Tour

    Family Tour

    FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Capt. Marquel Coaxum 

    315th Airlift Wing

    Nelson Tart, security coordinator for Florence Regional Airport, takes his son aboard a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2025. Members of the South Carolina Breakfast Club had the opportunity to tour the aircraft as part of the joint civilian-military airspace safety summit hosted at the airport. 

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rashard Coaxum)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 19:36
    Photo ID: 9138636
    VIRIN: 250629-F-IN700-1445
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Military, civilian aviators join forces to improve airspace safety

    South Carolina
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Joint Base Charleston
    Military Aviation
    Global Reach
    315th Airlift Wing

