Family Tour

Nelson Tart, security coordinator for Florence Regional Airport, takes his son aboard a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2025. Members of the South Carolina Breakfast Club had the opportunity to tour the aircraft as part of the joint civilian-military airspace safety summit hosted at the airport.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rashard Coaxum)