Waiting for the Cockpit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Justin Welch (middle front) waits for a cockpit tour with his two children Michael (front middle) and Elizabeth (front right) aboard a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2025. Members of the South Carolina Breakfast Club had the opportunity to tour the aircraft as part of the joint civilian-military airspace safety summit hosted at the Florence Regional Airport.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rashard Coaxum)