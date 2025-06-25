Military, civilian aviators join forces to improve airspace safety

Photo By Capt. Marquel Coaxum | Maj. Stan Schmotzer, an instructor aircraft commander with the 701st Airlift Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Marquel Coaxum | Maj. Stan Schmotzer, an instructor aircraft commander with the 701st Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, makes a final preflight inspection of his C-17 Globemaster III on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2025, on the flight line at JB Charleston. Schmotzer and his aircrew flew the aircraft to Florence Regional Airport to support a joint civilian-military airspace safety summit. (U.S. Air Force photos by Capt. Rashard Coaxum) see less | View Image Page

FLORENCE REGIONAL AIRPORT, S.C. — In a joint effort to strengthen airspace safety and foster trust between military and civilian aviators, aircrew from the 315th Airlift Wing flew a C-17 Globemaster III into Florence Regional Airport June 29 for a collaborative safety summit with general aviation pilots and local flying clubs.



The event, hosted in partnership with the South Carolina Breakfast Club and several chapters of the Experimental Aircraft Association, brought together civilian pilots from across the state to meet face-to-face with C-17 crew members, receive a formal safety briefing, and discuss shared airspace operations around North Field and other military training areas.



“This event has been in the works for several years,” said Maj. Stan Schmotzer, mission commander and briefing organizer. “It’s all about improving coordination and building awareness. When military and civilian pilots understand each other’s procedures, especially in shared airspace, it makes flying safer for everyone.”



The event was prompted by a growing number of near encounters in South Carolina’s airspace, where military training routes overlap with general aviation corridors. North Field, a Department of Defense auxiliary airfield, has been a focal point of that activity.



Maj. Frank Culick, an instructor pilot with the 701st Airlift Squadron and one of the day’s briefers, said the face-to-face exchange gave civilian pilots something they often don’t get — context.



“For the general aviation guys, what it provides to them is a level of perspective, that they understand our mission, so that they are able to further understand our operating procedures and what our limits are and the areas we operate, that they potentially may not have realized in the past,” Culick said.



He emphasized that safety was the ultimate goal on both sides.



“Our biggest thing is midair collisions or something like that,” he said. “We don’t ever want to put our aircraft or them in a dangerous situation. But you can enter into that dangerous situation and not realize it.”



Culick added that meetings like this are about creating a shared understanding in the air.



“It makes two smart pilots instead of two people looking outside the window for the same thing, as opposed to just one,” he said.



Among the general aviation community, the reception was overwhelmingly positive.



“One of the things that is really important about what we are talking about today is awareness,” said Stoney Truitt, president of the South Carolina Breakfast Club. “We’ve had very little liaison between civilian pilots and military pilots to get aware of just exactly what you guys do. Stan and I have been talking about this for years, trying to get actual contact where civilian pilots can do a Q&A with military folks and get some understanding.”



Truitt said the airspace near North Field, particularly around Orangeburg, often overlaps with general aviation approaches and training.



“Whether we are on initial approaches or flying missed approaches, we’re right over a section of your active airspace,” he said.



He added that fostering direct communication and building familiarity is the best way to prevent confusion and improve air safety.



“We don’t know much about your world, and in some cases, the military aviators don’t know much about our world,” Truitt said. “So the exchange of information is what we’re trying to do. That exchange of knowledge is critical.”



The 315th Airlift Wing is based out of Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, and flies the C-17 Globemaster III in support of global airlift, humanitarian assistance, and training operations.



Story and photos by U.S. Air Force Capt. Rashard Coaxum.