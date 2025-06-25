Briefing the Breakfast Club

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Stan Schmotzer, an instructor aircraft commander with the 701st Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, gives a safety briefing to members of the South Carolina Breakfast Club at Florence Regional Airport on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2025. The South Carolina Breakfast Club is a long-standing general aviation group that brings pilots together for regular fly-ins and community events, and hosted the joint civilian-military airspace safety summit.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rashard Coaxum)