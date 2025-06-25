Ramp Vision

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Katie Graziano, a loadmaster with the 701st Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, sits on the rear ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III while providing rearward vision for the pilots as they back the aircraft out for departure at JB Charleston on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2025. Graziano and her crew supported a joint civilian-military airspace safety summit at Florence Regional Airport hosted by the South Carolina Breakfast Club.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rashard Coaxum)