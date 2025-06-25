Preflight Check

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Majs. Frank Culick (left) and Stan Schmotzer, both instructor pilots with the 701st Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, bring a C-17 Globemaster III systems online before taxiing for a flight to Florence Regional Airport on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2025. The aircrew supported a joint civilian-military airspace safety summit hosted by the South Carolina Breakfast Club.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rashard Coaxum)