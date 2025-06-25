Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preflight Check [Image 7 of 9]

    Preflight Check

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Capt. Marquel Coaxum 

    315th Airlift Wing

    Majs. Frank Culick (left) and Stan Schmotzer, both instructor pilots with the 701st Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, bring a C-17 Globemaster III systems online before taxiing for a flight to Florence Regional Airport on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2025. The aircrew supported a joint civilian-military airspace safety summit hosted by the South Carolina Breakfast Club. 

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rashard Coaxum)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 19:36
    Photo ID: 9138632
    VIRIN: 250629-F-IN700-1137
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preflight Check [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Marquel Coaxum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military, civilian aviators join forces to improve airspace safety

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Joint Base Charleston
    Military Aviation
    Global Reach
    315th Airlift Wing

