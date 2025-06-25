Loadmaster Prepares for Departure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Katie Graziano, a loadmaster with the 701st Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, completes a preflight checklist aboard a C-17 Globemaster III on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2025. Graziano and her crew supported a joint civilian-military airspace safety summit at Florence Regional Airport aimed at improving coordination between general aviation and military pilots.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rashard Coaxum)