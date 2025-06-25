Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Loadmaster Prepares for Departure [Image 4 of 9]

    Loadmaster Prepares for Departure

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Photo by Capt. Marquel Coaxum 

    315th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Katie Graziano, a loadmaster with the 701st Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, completes a preflight checklist aboard a C-17 Globemaster III on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2025. Graziano and her crew supported a joint civilian-military airspace safety summit at Florence Regional Airport aimed at improving coordination between general aviation and military pilots.

     (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rashard Coaxum)

    This work, Loadmaster Prepares for Departure [Image 9 of 9], by Capt. Marquel Coaxum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military, civilian aviators join forces to improve airspace safety

    South Carolina
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Joint Base Charleston
    Military Aviation
    Global Reach
    315th Airlift Wing

