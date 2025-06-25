Raglan Lift Demo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Will Comiskey, Raglan Engineered Department of Defense Solutions chief operating officer, asks Airmen from the 702nd Maintenance Squadron about their experience with the hybrid MHU-83 munitions loader during a demonstration at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2025. The latest weapons loader was redesigned based on Airmen feedback, evolving from a fully electric system to a diesel hybrid engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 16:52
    Photo ID: 9137470
    VIRIN: 250617-F-IM610-1071
    Resolution: 5302x3528
    Size: 9.66 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
