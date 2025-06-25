Raglan Lift Demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Will Comiskey, Raglan Engineered Department of Defense Solutions chief operating officer, asks Airmen from the 702nd Maintenance Squadron about their experience with the hybrid MHU-83 munitions loader during a demonstration at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2025. The latest weapons loader was redesigned based on Airmen feedback, evolving from a fully electric system to a diesel hybrid engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)