Will Comiskey, Raglan Engineered Department of Defense Solutions chief operating officer, asks Airmen from the 702nd Maintenance Squadron about their experience with the hybrid MHU-83 munitions loader during a demonstration at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2025. The latest weapons loader was redesigned based on Airmen feedback, evolving from a fully electric system to a diesel hybrid engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9137470
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-IM610-1071
|Resolution:
|5302x3528
|Size:
|9.66 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raglan Lift Demo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.