Raglan Lift Demo

Airmen from the 702nd Maintenance Squadron load an inert munition onto a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2025. The hybrid design of this weapons loader reduces noise emitted, protecting Airmen’s hearing while making direct verbal communication easier during loading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
