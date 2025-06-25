Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raglan Lift Demo [Image 4 of 6]

    Raglan Lift Demo

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 702nd Maintenance Squadron load an inert munition onto a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2025. The hybrid design of this weapons loader reduces noise emitted, protecting Airmen’s hearing while making direct verbal communication easier during loading procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Munitions
    Barksdale AFB
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Raglan

