Raglan Lift Demo

Representatives from Raglan Engineered Department of Defense Solutions explain the design of the hybrid MHU-83 munitions loader to 2nd Bomb Wing Airmen at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2025. The new loader aims to make the workload on Airmen easier without losing efficiency by reducing noise and cutting diesel exhaust exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)