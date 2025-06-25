Airmen from the 702nd Maintenance Squadron load an inert munition on the hybrid MHU-83 munitions loader at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2025. The hybrid loader has similar controls to current equipment used by Airmen, allowing seamless integration with modern enhancements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 16:52
|Photo ID:
|9137468
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-IM610-1033
|Resolution:
|5780x3846
|Size:
|9.99 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raglan Lift Demo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.