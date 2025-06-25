Raglan Lift Demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 702nd Maintenance Squadron load an inert munition on the hybrid MHU-83 munitions loader at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2025. The hybrid loader has similar controls to current equipment used by Airmen, allowing seamless integration with modern enhancements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)