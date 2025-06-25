Raglan Lift Demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 702nd Maintenance Squadron transport an inert munition with the hybrid MHU-83 munitions loader on the flightline at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2025. The running noise of the munitions loader is quiet enough to allow Airmen to work without ear protection, improving communication and reducing ear strain during loading operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)