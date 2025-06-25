Raglan Lift Demo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Will Comiskey, Raglan Engineered Department of Defense Solutions chief operating officer, discusses the capabilities of the hybrid MHU-83 munitions loader with Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2025. The new loader provides Airmen with the option to swap between diesel and electric power, resulting in flexibility and longer operation times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)