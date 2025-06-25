Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raglan Lift Demo [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Raglan Lift Demo

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Will Comiskey, Raglan Engineered Department of Defense Solutions chief operating officer, discusses the capabilities of the hybrid MHU-83 munitions loader with Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 17, 2025. The new loader provides Airmen with the option to swap between diesel and electric power, resulting in flexibility and longer operation times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 16:52
    Photo ID: 9137462
    VIRIN: 250617-F-IM610-1023
    Resolution: 3934x2617
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raglan Lift Demo [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raglan Lift Demo
    Raglan Lift Demo
    Raglan Lift Demo
    Raglan Lift Demo
    Raglan Lift Demo
    Raglan Lift Demo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Munitions
    Barksdale AFB
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Raglan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download