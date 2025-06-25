Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron pose for a group photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2025. The squadron was established to enhance munitions support and operational effectiveness across the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)