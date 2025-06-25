U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron pose for a group photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2025. The squadron was established to enhance munitions support and operational effectiveness across the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9132640
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-EP621-1028
|Resolution:
|7906x4447
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation
No keywords found.