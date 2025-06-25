Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation [Image 5 of 5]

    Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron pose for a group photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2025. The squadron was established to enhance munitions support and operational effectiveness across the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 01:19
