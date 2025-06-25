Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – The 35th Fighter Wing officially activated the 35th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) on June 17, 2025, establishing a dedicated unit to oversee munitions operations and reinforce combat readiness in support of Indo-Pacific regional objectives.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Steven Bayne, 35th MUNS commander, assumed command during the activation ceremony. As a prior enlisted maintainer, Bayne said the opportunity to build a squadron from the ground up is both humbling and motivating.

“It’s an incredible honor and a profound responsibility to lead the 35th MUNS,” said Bayne. “We’re not just building a squadron—we’re building a legacy.”

The activation realigns responsibilities previously held under the 35th Maintenance Squadron, sharpening the wing’s ability to execute agile combat employment (ACE) and munitions support operations.

According to Capt. Angel Valles, 35th MUNS director of operations, the change reflects the growing strategic importance of Misawa Air Base as a future host for fifth-generation fighter capabilities.

“This activation shows progress and growth,” said Valles. “As PACAF becomes a central focus, our squadron now has the footing to support ACE concepts, strategic realignment, and interoperability with joint and allied forces.”

The 35th MUNS is tasked with maintaining and delivering safe, reliable and ready munitions. The squadron’s reorganization centralizes responsibilities and gives its leadership direct oversight to better prepare Airmen for high-end conflict scenarios.

“Our mission starts before the jets take off,” said Bayne. “We ensure the firepower is ready. We epitomize the credibility in deterrence.”

Bayne said his initial priorities focus on building a culture that values empowerment, discipline, and pride. The squadron adopted the Tanuki, known for its resilience and adaptability, as its mascot, with “Feed the Beast!” as its guiding mantra.

“To our Airmen: our time has finally come,” said Valles. “The ball is in our court, and together we can take this unit to great places. To our joint partners: the Tanukis are ready—day or night—to ‘Feed the Beast.’”

Both Bayne and Valles acknowledged the years of planning and behind-the-scenes work that led to the activation, thanking former team members, families, and leadership for their contributions.

“This didn’t happen overnight,” said Valles. “It took years of work, and we’re proud to carry that effort forward.”

The activation of the 35th MUNS enhances the wing’s munitions support capability and represents a step toward greater operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific theater.

