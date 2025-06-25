U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron pose for a group photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2025. The squadron supports combat readiness by maintaining and delivering reliable munitions and aircraft alternate mission equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9132639
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-EP621-1020
|Resolution:
|8177x5451
|Size:
|5.8 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation
No keywords found.