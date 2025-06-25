Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Munitions Squadron pose for a group photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2025. The squadron supports combat readiness by maintaining and delivering reliable munitions and aircraft alternate mission equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)