U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the newly formed 35th Munitions Squadron apply the squadron's patch to their uniforms during an activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2025. The patch represents the squadron’s identity and commitment to providing combat-ready munitions support in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9132636
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-TF852-1041
|Resolution:
|5010x3333
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation [Image 5 of 5], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
