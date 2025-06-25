Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation

    Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the newly formed 35th Munitions Squadron apply the squadron's patch to their uniforms during an activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2025. The patch represents the squadron’s identity and commitment to providing combat-ready munitions support in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 01:19
    Photo ID: 9132636
    VIRIN: 250617-F-TF852-1041
    Resolution: 5010x3333
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation, by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS

