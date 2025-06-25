Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation [Image 3 of 5]

    Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Steven Bayne, 35th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) commander, gives a leadership brief about the importance of the newly formed squadron during an activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2025. Bayne emphasized the unit’s role in enabling combat-capable airpower through disciplined, mission-focused munitions (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 01:19
    Photo ID: 9132638
    VIRIN: 250617-F-TF852-1069
    Resolution: 3357x2234
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation [Image 5 of 5], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation

    Ceremony
    Activation
    Misawa
    Munitions
    weapons
    35MUNS

