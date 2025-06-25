U.S. Air Force Maj. Steven Bayne, 35th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) commander, gives a leadership brief about the importance of the newly formed squadron during an activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2025. Bayne emphasized the unit’s role in enabling combat-capable airpower through disciplined, mission-focused munitions (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation
