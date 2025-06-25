U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Wong, 35th Maintenance Group commander, hands Maj. Steven Bayne, 35th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) commander, the newly formed 35th MUNS guidon during an activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2025. The ceremony marked the official stand-up of the squadron, reinforcing the wing’s focus on combat readiness and sortie generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 01:19
|Photo ID:
|9132635
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-TF852-1055
|Resolution:
|3683x2450
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation [Image 5 of 5], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation
No keywords found.