    Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation [Image 1 of 5]

    Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Bryan Wong, 35th Maintenance Group commander, hands Maj. Steven Bayne, 35th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) commander, the newly formed 35th MUNS guidon during an activation ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2025. The ceremony marked the official stand-up of the squadron, reinforcing the wing’s focus on combat readiness and sortie generation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 01:19
    Photo ID: 9132635
    VIRIN: 250617-F-TF852-1055
    Resolution: 3683x2450
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feeding the Beast: 35th Munitions Squadron Activation [Image 5 of 5], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

