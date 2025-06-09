Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO)  [Image 18 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 

    ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the District of Columbia National Guard, West Virginia National Guard, 7th Air Support Operations Squadron, and German Army conduct exfil training to maintain combat readiness in Elkins, West Virginia, on March 7, 2025. More than 20 air and ground units across the National Guard, Army, and Air Force participated in Misty Dawn, a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) joint readiness exercise that highlighted coalition interoperability and high-end integrated tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 18:49
    Photo ID: 9125617
    VIRIN: 250307-F-PL327-7927
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.24 MB
    Location: ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO)  [Image 24 of 24], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 
    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    interoperability
    Joint Terminal Attack Controllers
    D.C. National Guard
    1-224th Aviation Regiment
    Large-Scale Combat Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download