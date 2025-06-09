Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) for the District of Columbia National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the Adjutant General, engage with senior leaders from the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and West Virginia State Parks during Misty Dawn, in Elkins, West Virginia, on March 7, 2025. More than 20 air and ground units across the U.S. Army and Air Force participated in Misty Dawn, a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) joint readiness exercise that highlighted coalition interoperability and high-end integrated tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)