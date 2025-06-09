Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the D.C. Army National Guard’s 1-224th Aviation Regiment conduct exfil training in Elkins, West Virginia, on March 7, 2025. More than 20 air and ground units across the U.S. Army and Air Force participated in Misty Dawn, a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) joint readiness exercise that highlighted coalition interoperability and high-end integrated tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)