Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the D.C. Army National Guard’s 1-224th Aviation Regiment and West Virginia National Guard conduct a pre-flight brief in Elkins, West Virginia, on March 7, 2025. More than 20 air and ground units across the U.S. Army and Air Force participated in Misty Dawn, a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) joint readiness exercise that highlighted coalition interoperability and high-end integrated tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)