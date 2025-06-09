Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO)  [Image 5 of 24]

    Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 

    ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Members of the D.C. Army National Guard’s 1-224th Aviation Regiment and West Virginia National Guard conduct a pre-flight brief in Elkins, West Virginia, on March 7, 2025. More than 20 air and ground units across the U.S. Army and Air Force participated in Misty Dawn, a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) joint readiness exercise that highlighted coalition interoperability and high-end integrated tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

