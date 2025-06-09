Members of the D.C. Army National Guard’s 1-224th Aviation Regiment and West Virginia National Guard conduct a pre-flight brief in Elkins, West Virginia, on March 7, 2025. More than 20 air and ground units across the U.S. Army and Air Force participated in Misty Dawn, a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) joint readiness exercise that highlighted coalition interoperability and high-end integrated tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2025 18:49
|Photo ID:
|9125604
|VIRIN:
|250307-F-PL327-1587
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO)
