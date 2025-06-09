Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 

Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the District of Columbia National Guard, West Virginia National Guard, 7th Air Support Operations Squadron, and German Army conduct exfil training to maintain combat readiness in Elkins, West Virginia, on March 7, 2025. More than 20 air and ground units across the National Guard, Army, and Air Force participated in Misty Dawn, a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) joint readiness exercise that highlighted coalition interoperability and high-end integrated tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|03.07.2025
|06.21.2025 18:49
|9125614
|250307-F-PL327-5565
|6048x4024
|4.86 MB
|ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|2
|0
