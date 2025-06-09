Misty Dawn Tests National Guard Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) 

Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | U.S. Air Force Col. Clifford Taylor, Commander, 113th Wing Operations Group, conducts...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Arthur Wright | U.S. Air Force Col. Clifford Taylor, Commander, 113th Wing Operations Group, conducts a debrief with Soldiers and Airmen assigned to the District of Columbia National Guard, West Virginia National Guard, 7th Air Support Operations Squadron, and German Army in Elkins, West Virginia, on March 7, 2025. More than 20 air and ground units across the National Guard, Army, and Air Force participated in Misty Dawn, a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) joint readiness exercise that highlighted coalition interoperability and high-end integrated tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright) see less | View Image Page

ELKINS, West Virginia — To ensure an understanding of Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and increasingly contested battlespace by adversaries, the District of Columbia National Guard led over 20 air and ground units across the U.S. Army and Air Force for exercise “Misty Dawn” in Elkins, West Virginia, between March 4-14, 2025. The joint readiness exercise highlighted coalition interoperability and high-end integrated tactics.



“Misty Dawn is an apex example of grassroots, unit-led, readiness and lethality innovation – Right Now! When leadership tells units to get after readiness, move faster, and increase lethality; Misty Dawn is one of our answers,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Clifford Taylor, Commander, 113th Wing Operations Group. “The intent is to allow participants to build proficiency in large scale operations. Misty Dawn creatively builds capability and capacity in non-traditional ways to bring weapons effects to bear on the enemy.”



West Virginia’s natural and mountainous setting provided key training benefits. The topography challenged ground and air participants to learn how to use terrain to their advantage. The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and West Virginia State Parks facilitated the planning processes and training operations.



“There are few places in the country that provide such an tactically valuable training venue,” Col. Taylor said. “We are grateful for the collaboration with the West Virginia National Guard, West Virginia State Parks, and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources that enabled the exercise to be hosted in West Virginia’s spectacular natural setting.”



The exercise also integrated airpower with ground force movements. Members of the D.C. Army National Guard’s 1-224th Aviation Regiment, also known as "Capital MEDEVAC” worked closely with West Virginia Air National Guard, Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs) from the 7th Air Support Operations Squadron and NATO partners from Germany and Slovenia.



“We were responsible for identifying a dislocated Air Force squad and effectively recovering them from hostile territory,” said CW2 John Nowadly, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot for the D.C. National Guard. “We tested our flying skills, flight medic skills, mission planning — that’s a huge component of this, and it also helps us cross-train with other services to ensure regardless of branch of service that the mission timelines are in sync.”



The strength of communications and coordination between Army ground forces and Air Force combat assets is essential. Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) or Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) members serve as close air support experts, advising commanders on the use of Air Force assets in combat. The exercise added electronic warfare elements to simulate features of the modern battlefield.



“This exercise had some personnel who were working together for the first time,” said CW3 William Ralston, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot in command. "This tests our proficiency, coordination, and the ability for every section to do their part.”



Misty Dawn bolstered airspace and security operations. The exercise matched threats to capabilities and further prepares and modernizes the joint force’s ability to deter enemies who threaten our homeland, our partners and allies.