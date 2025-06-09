Entry Control Point Training at RC25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

During exercise Regional Cooperation 2025 (RC 25), Kyrgyz Republic partners conduct a personnel security search on a role player at Camp Edwards, Massachusetts, June 18, 2025. RC 25 is an annual, multinational exercise and the goal is to strengthen regional security and stability by promoting cooperation and interoperability by enhancing the responsiveness to regional challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)