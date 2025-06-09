Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Entry Control Point Training at RC25 [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Entry Control Point Training at RC25

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    During exercise Regional Cooperation 2025 (RC 25), Tajikistan partners conduct a vehicle search for entry control point training at Camp Edwards, Massachusetts, June 18, 2025. RC 25 is an annual exercise that focuses on enhancing multinational stability and security operations, enabling them to serve as a security provider in regional crises. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 11:38
    Photo ID: 9125472
    VIRIN: 250618-Z-TC439-1005
    Resolution: 4977x4449
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Entry Control Point Training at RC25 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Entry Control Point Training at RC25
    Entry Control Point Training at RC25
    Entry Control Point Training at RC25
    Entry Control Point Training at RC25
    Entry Control Point Training at RC25
    Entry Control Point Training at RC25
    Entry Control Point Training at RC25
    Entry Control Point Training at RC25
    Entry Control Point Training at RC25
    Entry Control Point Training at RC25
    Entry Control Point Training at RC25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    exercise
    regionalcooperation25
    regionalcooperation2025
    RC25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download