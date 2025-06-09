Entry Control Point Training at RC25

During exercise Regional Cooperation 2025 (RC 25), Tajikistan partners conduct a vehicle search for entry control point training at Camp Edwards, Massachusetts, June 18, 2025. RC 25 is an annual exercise that focuses on enhancing multinational stability and security operations, enabling them to serve as a security provider in regional crises. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2025 11:38
|Photo ID:
|9125472
|VIRIN:
|250618-Z-TC439-1005
|Resolution:
|4977x4449
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
