Entry Control Point Training at RC25

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Steve Gergorczyk, the Shore Side Division Officer of the 301 port security unit, demonstrates personnel security protocol to Uzbekistan soldiers at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, June 18, 2025, during exercise Regional Cooperation 25. Regional Cooperation 25 is an annual, multinational U.S. Central Command sponsored command-post and field training exercise conducted by National Guard units in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colten Tessness)