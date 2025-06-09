Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Entry Control Point Training at RC25 [Image 4 of 11]

    Entry Control Point Training at RC25

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Steve Gergorczyk, the Shore Side Division Officer of the 301 port security unit, explains entry control point procedures to Central and South Asian partners at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, June 18, 2025, during exercise Regional Cooperation 25. Regional Cooperation 25 is an annual, multinational U.S. Central Command sponsored command-post and field training exercise conducted by National Guard units in partnership with Central and South Asia nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Colten Tessness)

    USCENTCOM
    exercise
    regionalcooperation25
    regionalcooperation2025
    RC25

