Entry Control Point Training at RC25

A Kazakhstan soldier conducting a vehicle search at entry control point training during exercise regional cooperation 25 at Camp Edwards, Massachusetts June 17th, 2025. Regional Cooperation 25 is an annual, multinational U.S. Central Command-sponsored command-post and field training exercise conducted by National Guard units in partnership with Central and South Asian nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Vaughan)