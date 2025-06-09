Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Entry Control Point Training at RC25 [Image 2 of 11]

    Entry Control Point Training at RC25

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    Mongolian soldiers conducting a pat down search at entry control point training during exercise regional cooperation 25 at Camp Edwards, Massachusetts June 17th, 2025. Regional Cooperation 25 is an annual, multinational U.S. Central Command-sponsored command-post and field training exercise conducted by National Guard units in partnership with Central and South Asian nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Vaughan)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.21.2025 11:38
    Photo ID: 9125466
    VIRIN: 250617-Z-OA312-2003
    Resolution: 3650x3042
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
