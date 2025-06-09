Entry Control Point Training at RC25

Uzbekistan soldiers conducting a pat down search at entry control point training during exercise regional cooperation 25 at Camp Edwards, Massachusetts June 17th, 2025. Regional Cooperation 25 is an annual, multinational U.S. Central Command-sponsored command-post and field training exercise conducted by National Guard units in partnership with Central and South Asian nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. James Vaughan)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2025 11:38
|Photo ID:
|9125465
|VIRIN:
|250617-Z-OA312-2002
|Resolution:
|3879x4374
|Size:
|13.43 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
