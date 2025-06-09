Sortie showdown: U.S., French and Finnish jets take the skies for Atlantic Trident 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron, lands during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 is a training exercise that increases combined warfighting capabilities between the U.S., U.K., France and Finland, bolstering Alliance communication and seamlessly securing the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)