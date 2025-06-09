Sortie showdown: U.S., French and Finnish jets take the skies for Atlantic Trident 25

French Air and Space Force Rafale C aircraft, assigned to Mont-de-Marsan, Fighter Regiment 2/30, Normandie-Niémen, conducts a fly-over during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. Exercises like AT 25 are critical for deepening European stability through Alliance cohesion and demonstrated legitimacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)
