Sortie showdown: U.S., French and Finnish jets take the skies for Atlantic Trident 25

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron, conduct a flyover during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 is a tactical-level field training exercise hosted by the Finnish Air Force, focused on improving interoperability and integration between fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)