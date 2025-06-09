Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sortie showdown: U.S., French and Finnish jets take the skies for Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 8 of 9]

    Sortie showdown: U.S., French and Finnish jets take the skies for Atlantic Trident 25

    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron, conduct a flyover during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 is a tactical-level field training exercise hosted by the Finnish Air Force, focused on improving interoperability and integration between fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sortie showdown: U.S., French and Finnish jets take the skies for Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Force Multiplier
    F-35A Lightning II
    Training Sorties
    495th FS
    Atlantic Trident 25

