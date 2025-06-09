Sortie showdown: U.S., French and Finnish jets take the skies for Atlantic Trident 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Finnish Air Force F/A-18 Hornet aircraft conduct a fly-over during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25, a recurring training exercise, will be the first edition of the series to take place outside of the U.S., U.K. and France, furthering integration and lethality as Finland prepares to receive the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)