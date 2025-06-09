Sortie showdown: U.S., French and Finnish jets take the skies for Atlantic Trident 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft, assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, takes off during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. Cross-service training sorties conducted during AT 25 are critical for bolstering air-to-air defense power across the Euro-Atlantic region, further sharpening Alliance lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)