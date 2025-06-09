A French Air and Space Force Rafale C aircraft, assigned to Mont-de-Marsan, Fighter Regiment 2/30, Normandie-Niémen, takes-off during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. Exercises like AT 25 are vital for bolstering Alliance collective defense capabilities through a high-intensity, joint operating environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2025 06:13
|Photo ID:
|9125409
|VIRIN:
|250619-F-KS548-1036
|Resolution:
|3640x2352
|Size:
|334.15 KB
|Location:
|PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sortie showdown: U.S., French and Finnish jets take the skies for Atlantic Trident 25 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.