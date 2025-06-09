Sortie showdown: U.S., French and Finnish jets take the skies for Atlantic Trident 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A French Air and Space Force Rafale C, assigned to Mont-de-Marsan, Fighter Regiment 2/30, Normandie-Niémen, prepares for landing during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 builds military capability and warfighting capacity between the U.S., U.K., France and Finland to support Ally deterrence and defense across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)