    Sortie showdown: U.S., French and Finnish jets take the skies for Atlantic Trident 25

    Sortie showdown: U.S., French and Finnish jets take the skies for Atlantic Trident 25

    PIRKKALA (BIRKALA), FINLAND

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A French Air and Space Force Rafale C, assigned to Mont-de-Marsan, Fighter Regiment 2/30, Normandie-Niémen, prepares for landing during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 19, 2025. AT 25 builds military capability and warfighting capacity between the U.S., U.K., France and Finland to support Ally deterrence and defense across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel)

    Interoperability
    Force Multiplier
    Training Sorties
    French Air and Space Force
    Atlantic Trident 25
    Rafale C

