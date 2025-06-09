ORNG Disaster Response Exercise and Joint Staff Training Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Oregon National Guard Joint Operations Center provided signed posters of the F-15 to the instructors of the Joint Staff Training Course, at Kingsley Field, in Klamath Ore., the training is provided by U.S. Army NORTHCOM to National Guard Domestic Operations Teams, and is designed to test and develop plans and skillsets related to disaster response integration of National Guard Members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Gregory Walsh)